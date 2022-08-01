Kikrby school send their Year Six pupils off in style at graduation ceremony

Children arrived at their leavers disco using a variety of transport means including stretch limousines and in one case, a horse.

Pupil Imani Farooque, 11, spoke on the day about how she was feeling about leaving school.

She said: “We are all dressed up as it is our final day at primary school, and we are having a graduation party to celebrate.

Year 6 Leavers at Greenwood Primary and Nursery School held a stylish Graduation Ceremony on their final day of primary school.

"I feel quite sad. Lots of people have been here for a long time and going to secondary school is a big deal.

"I will miss my primary because all of the people who work here are really nice and you always know that you are safe.

“Lots of my friends are going to the same secondary school so that’s good.

"I have really enjoyed my lessons here and have a favourite memory of a trip to London. We went on the London Eye, watched Matilda at the theatre, went to Harry Potter and had a look around Tottenham Hotspurs too.

Alice Moore arrived at the ceremony on horseback

"I want to say thank you to my teachers because they have done such a lot for us, and I will miss them.”

Kim Tucker, headteacher, said: “Our amazing Year Six had such a fantastic send off.

"A celebration assembly for parents included the ‘Greenwood Greenies’, our version of the Oscars, followed by a picnic for our graduates and all their families.

“The children were collected in an assortment of transport ranging from a horse to a stretch hummer and taken to their Leavers Disco.

"It was a well-deserved send off for an incredible group of children and their families.

“Our children have worked so hard and were rewarded with incredible SATs results this year. We are so proud of them all.

"Our Greenwood families are always so supportive and for many of them it was their last day too after other siblings have gone before.

"We will miss them all but wish them every happiness and success for their future.