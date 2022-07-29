The events will start on Tuesday, August 2, with families invited to bring their children along to the shopping centre to join in the ‘Time for science’ event.

Between 10am and 3pm, children will be able to join Idlewells Shopping Centre’s expert scientists and get hands-on with educational experiments involving household food items.

They’ll be made to feel like real-life scientists with lab coats available to wear during the experiments. The event is free of charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is one of two summer events taking place at Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton

Then, on Wednesday, August 24, it’s ‘Time to explore’ the wonderful world of dinosaurs.

Families will not want to miss this fantastic, free opportunity to see dinosaurs roaming Idlewells Shopping Centre alongside their dino rangers. With various meet and greet opportunities planned throughout the day, families will be able to enjoy a full day in the shopping centre, meeting various dinosaurs.

At both events, children will be invited to share their summer stories with facilities available for them to draw or write about the fun they have had.

The shopping centre will select various stories and drawings from these events to create a ‘Little Book Of Adventures’ at the end of the school holidays for the community to be able to reflect on the summer of 2022.