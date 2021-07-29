Throughout the summer holidays, with every adult meal over £4.50, customers can also get a kid’s meal absolutely free.

The deal is available at Morrisons cafes nationwide, including Mansfield, and will run throughout the summer holidays to help parents get more value for money during breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Salads, fish and chips, pies, burgers, and pizzas are all available for the adult meal with mac ‘n’ cheese, fish goujons, sandwich boxes and more available on the kids’ menu.

Each kids’ meal also includes a piece of fruit and a drink.

Ali Lyons, head of cafes at Morrisons said: “We know that feeding the whole family during the summer holidays can quickly add up and so we’re pleased to be running our Kids Eat Free All Day deal.

“We recently introduced a brand-new menu and have invested heavily in coronavirus safety measures such as screens and our contactless ‘Order & Pay’ app. This means that whether you are popping into your local Morrison’s to do some grocery shopping or passing by one on a day-out you’ll have a safe and cost-effective option when thinking about ways to feed the children.”

Kids Eat Free All Day is currently live and will run until September 5.