Sport and exercise science students at the college put staff through an energetic ‘boot camp’.

A group of eight staff signed up for the first boot camp session where individuals were put through a 60 minute programme designed by the students as part of their assignment module.

Students Owen Yates, Lucy Ward, Anna Shevlin, all 17, and Patryk Banak, 19, delivered the session, which included exercises such as the plank, Russian twists, crunches and squats to test the group’s core muscles, while skipping, agility ladders, shuttle runs and burpees got their cardiovascular systems working hard.

Lucy, who is looking to study psychology at university next year, said: “We tried a few different boot camp exercises before settling on the ones we delivered at the staff session. We spent a few hours coming up with different ideas to keep participants motivated and engaged whilst performing exercises that may not necessarily be the most enjoyable but are certainly beneficial.

“Because we were delivering to a large group, having more leaders enabled us to really focus on each participant and made sure that we engaged with them.”

Sarah Morley, head of health, education and service industries, said: “I joined in the exercises with our staff and can honestly say that we were well and truly put through our paces.”