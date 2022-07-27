Sign up for charity bootcamp in Sutton to raise funds for King's Mill Hospital children's ward

Charity Bootcamp in the Park starts this Sunday (July 31) at Sutton Lawn.

It consists of three separate 30 minute sessions and costs a minimum donation of £2.

All money will go to the children’s ward at King’s Mill Hospital.

No equipment is needed.

Ady James from Adys Gym Ltd said: “Myself and Craig Boyes are running the charity bootcamp to get more people from the community to try out a little fitness class and if we can raise a little money for a good cause then it's a win win.

"I have also given 550 people access to my very own fitness app, FIT36,5 for a four week kick start program into fatloss for free that begins August 1,

"We are aiming for a huge group to work together, helping each other through aiming to get the biggest weight loss amount by the end of the four weeks

"The program teaches the correct way is being in a calories deficit without demonising foods and just trying to make small changes with a few better choices in their nutrition along with a full tracking system and Facebook support group.

"There's even work out training programs and live workout videos too that they have the option to follow while doing it.