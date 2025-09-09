Kerry Katona and Katie Price are coming to Mansfield this October

Reality television stars Kerry Katona and Katie Price will be in Mansfield next month.

‘An Evening with Kerry and Katie’ will take place on Saturday, October 4 and features Kerry Katona and Katie Price at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The two stars have been friends for over 20 years and are excited to hit the road together, sharing their stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, their experiences on ‘I’m A Celebrity,’ the importance of family, the constant press attention they face, and how they have turned their lives around.

The evening will also include some songs and dance, as well as an opportunity for audience questions. It promises to be a warm, inspirational, motivational, and fun event.

Limited meet-and-greet tickets for the pre-show are available.

See more at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/events/event/4290/an-evening-with-katie-and-kerry.