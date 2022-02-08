Martin joined Center Parcs in 1995 and has been CEO for more than 20 years.

Under Martin’s leadership, Center Parcs has become one of the most successful short break holiday companies in the UK and Ireland.

More recently, Martin led Center Parcs through the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, from which the business emerges in better shape than ever.

Martin Dalby, left, and Colin McKinlay

Taking over Martin’s role as CEO will be the current chief financial officer Colin McKinlay.

Colin has more than four years’ experience as CFO of the business and more than 25 years’ experience in the broader leisure sector.

Martin Dalby, CEO, said: “With the business performing extremely well, now is absolutely the right time for me to hand over the day-to-day running of Center Parcs. I am, however, delighted to be remaining part of this amazing business in my new role as chairman.

"I would like to congratulate Colin on his appointment as CEO and I look forward to working closely with him to ensure continuity and a smooth transition in the coming weeks and months.”

Colin McKinlay, CFO, said: “On behalf of everyone at Center Parcs, I would like to thank Martin for his incredible commitment to, and passion for Center Parcs over such a long period of time. Under his leadership the business has gone from strength to strength and it is great that we are able to retain his vast experience and knowledge as we move into another exciting period for the company”.

Brad Hyler, Managing Partner, Brookfield, said: “We congratulate Colin and Martin and look forward to working with them both in their new roles. We would like to thank Martin for his exceptional leadership of Center Parcs over more than two decades.”