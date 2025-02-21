Katie Price is coming to Mansfield for this year's Easter pantomime (oh yes she is)
Anton Benson Productions announced that Katie Price and Amanda Henderson from BBC’s Casualty will be sharing the role of Fairy in this year’s Easter Panto tour of Pinnochio.
On April 13, at the Mansfield Palace Theatre, Katie Price will take on the role.
They will join the previously announced cast of Bobby Davro as Stromboli, along with Easter Panto favourites Ryan Greaves, Kate Salmon and Phyl Harries.
Katie Price is perhaps best known for being a model, media personality, and author.
There are two showings of the Easter pantomime on Sunday, April 13, at 2pm and 7pm – with tickets available at www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/events/event/4174/pinocchio.
