Junior doctors swap hospitals for helicopters at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Taster Day

Doctors and paramedics showcased the multifaceted aspects of pre-hospital emergency medicine to trainee doctors.

Shayda Karimi, a doctor with LNAA, said: “We showcased a typical shift as a PHEM doctor, explaining the relationship between the ambulance service paramedics and colleagues from other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also explained the importance of teamwork when working in a stressful environment with critically ill patients.”

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance hosted a successful taster day

The taster day included simulations that illustrated how difficult it is for pre-hospital teams to treat patients at the scene of an incident as wekk as showing the difference to treating patients in hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tour of the helicopter allowed everyone to see how much equipment can be carried on each mission, and conversations with the pilots, doctors, and paramedics gave a very real account of the rewards if they decided to follow a career as a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service doctor.

PHEM is a rapidly expanding and evolving medical sub-speciality, and yet it is rarely included in medical school or foundation curricula, making it hard for junior doctors and medical students to identify it as a career option.