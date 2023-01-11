The charity’s popular event is returning in 2023 and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale, by using the code RFL23NY.*

This is the 30th year of Race for Life, and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year, about 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands.

Race for Life 2023 is taking place at Clumber Park on Sunday July 2.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, and help to save more lives.

Race for Life events take place at Clumber Park, on Sunday July 2. Women, men and children can choose from the five-kilometre or 10km events, which are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK Race for Life is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event and has had about 10 million people take part since it began in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s Nottinghamshire spokeswoman, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10km distance, but what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad