Jerry Green dog rescue expands with new shop in Mansfield

Jerry Green dog rescue is delighted to announce the opening of a new charity shop in Forest Town, creating even more ways for the community to help dogs in need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every purchase and donation will directly support the rescue, care and rehoming of vulnerable dogs across Nottinghamshire and beyond.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue first established its roots in Nottinghamshire in 2015 when it opened its much-loved rehoming centre in Blidworth, providing care and second chances to countless dogs in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Forest Town charity shop brings Jerry Green Dog Rescue even closer to the Mansfield community and is just ten minutes from their rehoming centre in Blidworth.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue provides safe and loving homes for rescue dogs in need.

The new charity shop will be part of a growing network of six Jerry Green Dog Rescue charity shops and will offer a fantastic selection of quality pre-loved clothing, homeware, and unique finds, with every purchase directly supporting Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s work to rehome and care for dogs.

Lynne McMahon, head of retail at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, said: “We’re so excited to bring Jerry Green Dog Rescue to Forest Town. Since opening our Nottinghamshire rehoming centre in Blidworth in 2015, we’ve seen first-hand the passion local people have for animal welfare. This shop is a way for the community to get involved, whether you donate, foster, adopt, or volunteer; you can transform lives, one wagging tail at a time.”

In the lead-up to opening, the charity is welcoming donations of quality pre-loved goods, including clothing, accessories, homeware, and bric-a-brac to help stock the shop. Until the new charity shop is officially opened, any donations can be taken to Jerry Green Dog Rescue, Warsop Lane, Monday to Friday between 11am and 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, applications are now open for volunteers who can lend their time to help run the store. Every item donated and every hour volunteered becomes a lifeline for dogs in desperate need, offering them safety, love and a second chance at happiness.

The new charity shop is located in Forest Town.

The shop is set to open soon, with official opening date to be confirmed. Jerry Green Dog Rescue will share further details in the coming weeks and invite the local community to join the celebrations.

For more information about the new shop, volunteering opportunities, or how to support Jerry Green Dog Rescue, visit: www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/news/jerrygreencharityshopforesttown/.