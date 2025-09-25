Jerry Green dog rescue expands with new shop in Mansfield
Every purchase and donation will directly support the rescue, care and rehoming of vulnerable dogs across Nottinghamshire and beyond.
Jerry Green Dog Rescue first established its roots in Nottinghamshire in 2015 when it opened its much-loved rehoming centre in Blidworth, providing care and second chances to countless dogs in need.
The new Forest Town charity shop brings Jerry Green Dog Rescue even closer to the Mansfield community and is just ten minutes from their rehoming centre in Blidworth.
The new charity shop will be part of a growing network of six Jerry Green Dog Rescue charity shops and will offer a fantastic selection of quality pre-loved clothing, homeware, and unique finds, with every purchase directly supporting Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s work to rehome and care for dogs.
Lynne McMahon, head of retail at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, said: “We’re so excited to bring Jerry Green Dog Rescue to Forest Town. Since opening our Nottinghamshire rehoming centre in Blidworth in 2015, we’ve seen first-hand the passion local people have for animal welfare. This shop is a way for the community to get involved, whether you donate, foster, adopt, or volunteer; you can transform lives, one wagging tail at a time.”
In the lead-up to opening, the charity is welcoming donations of quality pre-loved goods, including clothing, accessories, homeware, and bric-a-brac to help stock the shop. Until the new charity shop is officially opened, any donations can be taken to Jerry Green Dog Rescue, Warsop Lane, Monday to Friday between 11am and 2pm.
In addition, applications are now open for volunteers who can lend their time to help run the store. Every item donated and every hour volunteered becomes a lifeline for dogs in desperate need, offering them safety, love and a second chance at happiness.
The shop is set to open soon, with official opening date to be confirmed. Jerry Green Dog Rescue will share further details in the coming weeks and invite the local community to join the celebrations.
For more information about the new shop, volunteering opportunities, or how to support Jerry Green Dog Rescue, visit: www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/news/jerrygreencharityshopforesttown/.