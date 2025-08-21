Man arrested after air rifle fired from rooftop in Blidworth

By John Smith
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:05 BST
Police have arrested a suspect following reports an air rifle was fired from a rooftop in Blidworth.

Officers were called after members of the public spotted a man with the weapon in Dale Lane, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, August 20

Police arrived at the scene minutes later and quickly contained the area.

No injuries were reported following the incident, and the weapon has since been seized.

A man has been arrested after reports of an air rifle being fired from a rooftop on Dale Lane in Blidworth. Photo: Google

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence.

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Insp Gina Boothby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take all reports of firearms offences extremely seriously.

“There can be no excuse for this sort of behaviour, and we will always look to take robust action against anyone who commits such an offence.

“I’d also like to take this time to reassure local residents that we believe this is an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.”

If you have any information about weapon-enabled crime, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. In an emergency you should call 999.

