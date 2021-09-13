James Bond is back on the big screen and you can book your tickets now

Book your tickets now for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die

And you can book your tickets to see the film at Mansfield’s Odeon cinema now.

The long-awaited 25th film in the franchise sees 007 (Daniel Craig) try to locate a kidnapped scientist, however, he crosses paths with a new 007 (Lashana Lynch) and uncovers a plot by a mysterious villain (Safin, played by Rami Malek) that not only threatens the world but also reaches into the secretive past of his former lover, Dr Madeleine Swann.

To book your tickets visit www.odeon.co.uk or download the myODEON mobile app.