Mansfield Eats - with the help of business duo’s new app

The Mansfield Eats phone app is being launched by business partners Vicky Picton, aged 34, of Forest Town, and 36-year-old Richard Dillon, of Kirkby.

Similar to national organisations, Mansfield Eats will allow people to use an app to order food from Mansfield restaurants who are signed up to the scheme.

However, Vicky and Richard say that, instead of being part of larger, non-local businesses, Mansfield Eats is focused on the community it serves.

Mansfield Eats hopes to launch its local food delivery app later this month.

Richard said: “We’re local, the business is based at Ransom Wood, and the restaurants are all local too. Local people spending their money in local shops, supported by a local app.”

The duo are busy talking to different businesses in the Mansfield area, and have already announced partnerships with places such as The Greek Brothers, on Fulmar Close, Forest Town, and SJ’s Snap, on Harrop White Road, Mansfield.

The aim is to sign up a number of businesses and then launch – and it is hoped this will be towards the end of September.

‘Commuinty aspect’

Richard is also the owner of a local Yopa estate agent franchise, while Vicky works in that business also.

Richard said: “The property market has been booming, but it will correct itself.

“We were looking at what we could also do and Mansfield Eats is perfect because it is local and has a community aspect, while helping businesses to succeed.”

SJ’s Snap offers things such as cottage pie, sausage rolls, salad cobs, cheeseburgers, milkshakes and cheesecakes.

Liz Sear-Jenkins and her wife Kendal run SJs Snap, a business the couple have owned since around February 2020.

Liz said they had signed up with Vicky and Richard because Mansfield Eats had lower commission costs and no upfront costs, which many other similar providers have.

She said: “They’re local people and if there are any issues they can respond quickly.

“I am hoping it helps to bring more people into the shop and helps to increase our delivery service.”

To keep up to date with Mansfield Eats, follow their Facebook page at fb.com/Mansfieldeats