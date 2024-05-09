Jail for man who broke woman's ribs during assault in her Mansfield home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed after breaking the ribs of a woman he was in a relationship with.

Kier Morrison assaulted his then partner while the two of them were inside her Mansfield home.

The 30-year-old suddenly lashed out at the woman while they were in the middle of a verbal argument.

That single punch to the stomach area left his victim with two broken ribs while also puncturing one of her lungs.

Kier Morrison has been jailed for 14 months and handed a restraining order

Morrison was arrested and charged soon after that assault on November 10, 2023.

Having pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday, May 7.

Morrison, of no fixed address, was subsequently jailed for 14 months and handed a restraining order.

Under the indefinite order, Morrison has been banned from seeing or contacting his victim again.

PC Ashley Lewis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The level of aggression shown by Morrison in this incident was completely unacceptable and left his victim with serious injuries.

“While he may have only thrown one punch, the force he used behind it was still enough to break two of this woman’s ribs and puncture one of her lungs.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to all incidents of violence against women and girls and will always do everything in our power to get victims the justice they deserve.