Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance runners pound the streets to raise vital funds for life-saving charity

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) wish to give a big thank you to every runner who donned their running shoes during April to take part in one of three long distance running events and collectively raised a staggering £49,600 to date.

This amazing accomplishment started with the London Landmarks Half-Marathon on 7th April. 15 runners competed in the race and raised £7,518 for LNAA.

The Lincoln 10k on 14th April saw 288 people, including 250 runners from the University of Lincoln, join forces to run the picturesque route around some of Lincoln’s most iconic landmarks in aid of LNAA’s life-saving work. Together they raised £11,366.

And finally on 21 April, we were privileged to have 11 runners lace up their trainers and competed in the London Marathon, raising an incredible £30,000.

Charlie Burley in London Marathon

LNAA Events Manager Georgia Watson said: “What can we say but thank you to everyone who took part in one of these three challenge events and raising such an unbelievable amount of money. The support from every one of our runners has funded 12 potentially life-saving missions.”

Kate Ray, one of the London Marathon Runners said: “It was an absolutely incredible atmosphere and an amazing day to share with many doing something amazing to help so many good causes. I felt so privileged to run in aid of a very special charity – one that’s there to help on the worst day of someone’s life.”

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance receives no direct Government funding and relies on the generosity of people, organisations and communities in Lincs & Notts to fund the £13million needed this year to keep the iconic helicopter and two critical care cars operational.

Participating on one of LNAA’s challenge events is one way to get involved, push yourself to the limits and raise vital funds. More details: ambucopter.org.uk/find-an-event/challenge-events/

About Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

It is thanks to the generosity and goodwill of supporters throughout the area that the crew of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can provide such critical care.

The highly skilled doctors, paramedics and pilots help people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, involved in life-threatening incidents every single day.