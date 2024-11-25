Jacksdale cat lost for 10 years is finally reunited with owner

A cat that went missing from a home in Jacksdale a decade ago, has been reunited with his owner thanks to its microchip.

Smokey was adopted from a rescue centre when he was a year old by Sam Hope.

But sadly, just six months later, Smokey disappeared and remained missing for a decade.

Despite searching and hoping for a reunion, 53 year-old Sam heard nothing until this month, when he received an unexpected call saying that Smokey had been found.

A local woman had found Smokey and took him to the vet, where his microchip, which was registered with lost and found database, Petlog, was scanned to reveal Sam’s details, and the pair were reunited, 10 years after Smokey first disappeared.

Sam said: “I was so sad when I lost him.

“When I received the call, I was overjoyed to know he was okay. I’d just started thinking about getting another cat after my other cats passed away, so this feels like it was meant to be.”

Now adjusting to indoor life with Sam, Smokey is safe and settling back into a quiet home.

Sam continued: “He’s doing okay.

"He sleeps a lot and is still very shy, but I’m confident that being just the two of us will help him come out of his shell.

"He deserves to feel secure and loved.”

Bill Lambert, Petlog spokesperson, commented: “We are delighted that Smokey has been reunited with Sam after so many years.

"Microchipping is a simple but important way to give pets the best chance of being reunited with their owners if they go missing and we urge everyone to keep their contact information up to date with a microchipping database like Petlog.”

A microchip, the size of a grain of rice, is placed under the skin at the back of the animal’s neck.

It links pets to their owners’ contact details, held on databases like Petlog, allowing vets, local authorities, and animal charities to scan the chip and match it to the owner.

Microchipping is effective in reunited lost and found pets with their families only when owners’ contact details are up to date.