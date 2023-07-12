'It's in my blood' says Mansfield fire museum volunteer with 'heroic' firefighting parents

Paul Davidson is a volunteer of nearly 40 years at Mansfield Fire Museum, which can be found behind Mansfield Fire Station, where the old training school used to be, dating back to 1939.

The museum chairman and curator said he has fond memories of the fire station due his parents working there – his father Roy served for 25 years and worked as a firefighter with the Auxiliary Fire Service during World War Two, while his mum, Patricia, worked at Mansfield Fire Station too.

Paul, who was born and raised in Forest Town, said the service is a huge part of his life

Volunteer Paul Davidson, pictured at Mansfield Fire Museum at Mansfield Fire Station. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

He said: “I just love the museum. It’s in my blood. When everyone comes round it blows their mind away.”

It holds the biggest collection of cap badges in the UK, alongside more than 200 different helmets from all over the world, thought to be one of the biggest collections.

The most rare attraction is a squirt from the Great Fire of London in 1666, one of only a handful that survive in the world today.

This can be found in the national room, while visitors can also learn about international fire services in a display dedicated to the service wordwide.

Paul added: “You could go to the other side of the world and be treated like an old friend by a fireman you’ve never met. We’re family.

“Our museum has really grown from a small collection 40 years ago to what you see today, rooms of displays through the years.

“We want to share this with the community. There are only a few museums like this, it is special.”

Displays include the evolution of pumps from Welbeck Estate, Hardwick Hall and John Players cigarette factory, through to a 2003 Dennis Sabre fire engine.

The museum is open to the public by appointment only because the museum is run by volunteers, and the site can be visited by schools or community groups.