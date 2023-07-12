News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

'It's in my blood' says Mansfield fire museum volunteer with 'heroic' firefighting parents

A long-standing volunteer of Mansfield’s fire museum – born to two Mansfield firefighters – says the service is in his “blood”.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:12 BST- 2 min read

Paul Davidson is a volunteer of nearly 40 years at Mansfield Fire Museum, which can be found behind Mansfield Fire Station, where the old training school used to be, dating back to 1939.

The museum chairman and curator said he has fond memories of the fire station due his parents working there – his father Roy served for 25 years and worked as a firefighter with the Auxiliary Fire Service during World War Two, while his mum, Patricia, worked at Mansfield Fire Station too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul, who was born and raised in Forest Town, said the service is a huge part of his life

Volunteer Paul Davidson, pictured at Mansfield Fire Museum at Mansfield Fire Station. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceVolunteer Paul Davidson, pictured at Mansfield Fire Museum at Mansfield Fire Station. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
Volunteer Paul Davidson, pictured at Mansfield Fire Museum at Mansfield Fire Station. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
Most Popular

He said: “I just love the museum. It’s in my blood. When everyone comes round it blows their mind away.”

Read More
Mansfield's homegrown fire museum honours 'history of heroes' with extensive exh...

The museum boasts a unique collection spanning from 1600s to present day.

It holds the biggest collection of cap badges in the UK, alongside more than 200 different helmets from all over the world, thought to be one of the biggest collections.

The most rare attraction is a squirt from the Great Fire of London in 1666, one of only a handful that survive in the world today. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceThe most rare attraction is a squirt from the Great Fire of London in 1666, one of only a handful that survive in the world today. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
The most rare attraction is a squirt from the Great Fire of London in 1666, one of only a handful that survive in the world today. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The most rare attraction is a squirt from the Great Fire of London in 1666, one of only a handful that survive in the world today.

This can be found in the national room, while visitors can also learn about international fire services in a display dedicated to the service wordwide.

Paul added: “You could go to the other side of the world and be treated like an old friend by a fireman you’ve never met. We’re family.

“Our museum has really grown from a small collection 40 years ago to what you see today, rooms of displays through the years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We want to share this with the community. There are only a few museums like this, it is special.”

Displays include the evolution of pumps from Welbeck Estate, Hardwick Hall and John Players cigarette factory, through to a 2003 Dennis Sabre fire engine.

The museum is open to the public by appointment only because the museum is run by volunteers, and the site can be visited by schools or community groups.

Volunteers request a minimum donation of £1 per person, as it would be “appreciated” to maintain the facility for generations to come.

Related topics:MansfieldVolunteers