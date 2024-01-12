Take a look inside the new butchers shop in Kirkby – “making your meal times memorable” – run by an independent butcher with more than 40 years of experience.

Ian Gillard, aged 54, has opened a new butchers on Lowmoor Road in Kirkby.

The business man has been a butcher since the age of 12, where he started his career in Somerset, working with his grandfather.

Over the last two years, Ian has run a mobile butchers business in the area, having started the business during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as a way to work self-employed and remain shielded from the virus due his wife’s health conditions.

Ian, who has two children, said he traded on a Kirkby market stall before finding a permanent shop to call ‘home’.

He also previously owned a butchers in Somerset before moving to the Mansfield area eight years ago.

He said: “I have always enjoyed the job as it feels more like a hobby now.

“My motto is – Ian’s Butchers, making your meal times memorable.”

For more information about Ian’s business, call 07494 451708

