Is it 'meat' you're looking for? Take a look inside Kirkby's new independent butchers
Ian Gillard, aged 54, has opened a new butchers on Lowmoor Road in Kirkby.
The business man has been a butcher since the age of 12, where he started his career in Somerset, working with his grandfather.
Over the last two years, Ian has run a mobile butchers business in the area, having started the business during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as a way to work self-employed and remain shielded from the virus due his wife’s health conditions.
Ian, who has two children, said he traded on a Kirkby market stall before finding a permanent shop to call ‘home’.
He also previously owned a butchers in Somerset before moving to the Mansfield area eight years ago.
He said: “I have always enjoyed the job as it feels more like a hobby now.
“My motto is – Ian’s Butchers, making your meal times memorable.”
For more information about Ian’s business, call 07494 451708
Do you have a new business or shop opening in the area?
If so, please get in touch by emailing [email protected] – as we would love to support your venture.