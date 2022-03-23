Police appeal after man suffers ‘serious injuries’ during assault in Shirebrook

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team are investigating a serious assault which took place in the town on Sunday, March 20, between 1am and 2.30am.

The team said a man was assaulted whle walking from Carter Lane along Patchwork Row, turning left onto Main Street and up past The Station Hotel.

He suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Anyone who witnessed anything or who has any CCTV which may help officers, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 22*161759:

Contact the force via: Facebook, send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter, direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; website, complete the online contact form; or call 101.