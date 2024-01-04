'Investing in local roads' is priority says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Mansfield youth centre

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was welcomed to a youth centre in Mansfield today (January 4) and he spoke of his priorities for the future of the area, including youth provisions and investing in the roads.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a visit to the MyPlace Youth Centre, in Mansfield (Photo by Jacob King / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Sunak was joined at the MyPlace Youth Centre on Westfield Lane, Mansfield by MP Ben Bradley.

During the Prime Minster’s visit MP Ben Bradley also announced that £3.5 million is set to be invested in a new youth centre for the Bellamy Estate.

Speaking on why he was in Mansfield, the Prime Minister said: “I’m here to support Ben who has a really important election this year for the East Midlands Mayor, which everyone is focused on, and Ben has been a fantastic champion for the local area and I think you can see that in the investment that is resulting.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a visit to the MyPlace Youth Centre, in Mansfield, England. January 4 marks the one-year anniversary of Rishi Sunak's speech announcing his five pledges on the economy, the NHS, and migration. (Photo by Jacob King - Pool/Getty Images)

“We’ve been talking about investment in youth services, not just at this building, but with the new Levelling Up partnership that’s going to invest £3 million which is something that Ben has particularly championed and he is making sure that we have that provision here in the East Midlands.

"The other thing that Ben has been really crystal clear with me about is the we’ve got to do more to invest in local roads and that’s why I made an important decision on HS2.

“We’ve taken everything penny that we would have spent on HS2 and we are giving a chunk of that money direct to the new East Midlands Mayor, £1.5 billion, an enormous sum of money to spend on your local priorities and the priorities of people here, which Ben will tell you, are local roads.

“And that comes on top of all the other things we’ve been doing to level up in this area including Mansfield town centre getting £20 million and the new community diagnostics centre which is being set up.

“I’m here to support Ben in his campaign, champion the things that we’re doing for people in the East Midlands and to talk about the year ahead and the choice we’ve got in the general election which you’ll see with a tax cut being introduced for tens of million of people across this country, worth £450 on average.”

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, said: “It’s really positive to have the Prime Minister in a youth centre on the day that we can announce the £3.5 million investment in a new youth centre at the Bellamy Estate and the roll out of the family hub programme in Mansfield, which is all about how we deliver more joined up services to communities who most need it.

“There’s no service provision in that estate at all so it’s a really huge investment and a bit of a game changer so it’s great to have the Prime Minister come and talk to the youth centre and youth services and some of the young people and put that across.”