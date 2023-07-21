News you can trust since 1952
13 of Nottinghamshire's most breathtaking places – including scenic walks and remarkable attractions

These breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks are among the places you need to visit while you live in Nottinghamshire.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:23 BST

The county offers something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into Nottinghamshire for the very first time, or a resident looking to explore the county, these are 13 places that should feature on your bucket list.

This National Trust site is made up of more than 3,800 acres of breathtaking gardens and woodland. It is a great spot for anyone who wants to delve into nature.

1. Clumber Park

Though the house itself is a feature of interest, the main attraction is the gardens. In the spring the woods are full of bluebells; there are masses of daffodils and snowdrops; and at any time of year, there will always be a display of some exotic or indigenous blooms.

2. Felley Priory

A trip to the home of Robin Hood should be on everyone's bucket list. The majestic Sherwood Forest is a royal forest near Edwinstowe. It is also home to The Major Oak, which is one of the biggest trees in Britain.

3. Sherwood Forest and The Major Oak

This 16th century renaissance-style mansion is one of the most breathtaking buildings in Nottinghamshire. The hall is now full of history exhibits for people to view, but the surrounding lands are just as fascinating.

4. Wollaton Hall

