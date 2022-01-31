The barrels were dumped on Walton Street close to Outram Street and were reported to the councillor for Central and New Cross, Coun David Hennigan.

Coun Hennigan said: “We get things dumped like mattresses and other household items but this is the first time, to my knowledge, we’ve had beer barrels just dumped.

"I’ve had a ring around the local landlords and they tell me that they haven’t had any nicked. It looks like they were dumped from out of town and our enforcement team are now on the job and all CCTV is being checked.

The beer barrels were dumped on Walton Street, Sutton

"All kegs like this are chipped and it looks like they have been stolen to sell for scrap. Scrap merchants won’t take them for this reason so the thieves have just dumped them.

“This council is serious about tackling fly-tipping of whatever type. We have a track record of launching investigations and catching offenders.

"Anyone tempted to dump stuff needs to know that they haven’t got this council over a barrel. We will take strong action against them.

"I’d ask anybody who has information about the culprits to get in touch with the council. I’d like to thank Neil and his team at Firerock on Outram Street for assisting us with this.”