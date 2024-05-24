Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspect has appeared in court after a motorcyclist died following a collision with a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the A617/A60 crossroads junction in Mansfield, shortly after 4am on Wednesday, July 12 last year.

Nigel Osler, aged 61, from Derbyshire, sustained serious injuries and died later that day in hospital.

His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Wright appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Matthew Wright, aged 45, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 23, charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Wright, of Leeson Avenue, Charnock Richard, Chorley, was granted unconditional bail and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 20.

Det Insp Kate Savage, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Since this tragic incident, we have been working hard to understand what happened while continuing to support Mr Osler’s family at this very difficult time.