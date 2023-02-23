More than 700,000 meals donated by Aldi to communities in Nottinghamshire

In partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly, all of the supermarket’s stores in Nottinghamshire are partnered with foodbanks, charities and community groups, who receive surplus food year-round.

As a result of the successful partnership, more than 4,000 good causes across the country have now benefitted from the scheme, including soup kitchens and children’s breakfast clubs.

In total 787,100 meals have been donated in Nottinghamshire.

The milestone follows Aldi's donation of £250,000 to Neighbourly to launch its Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund to further support increased demand during the cold months.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: “Donating 787,100 meals in Nottinghamshire through our partnership with Neighbourly is an amazing achievement, with the initiative now more vital than ever for local community groups and charities who face soaring demand.

“We’re committed to doing all that we can to support people in the communities where we trade, and through our partnership with Neighbourly we have helped to make food more accessible for those in Nottinghamshire.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, said: “We’ve worked with Aldi for several years to help them further their support for those in need. The cost-of-living crisis is impacting communities in Nottinghamshire and we’ve seen the demand on foodbanks and local causes increase drastically since our partnership began.