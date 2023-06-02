Inspiring courses now enrolling for school leavers and young people in Mansfield

The college, part of Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, not only offers qualifications for young people but focuses on gaining key skills for life, including the opportunity to re-sit GCSEs or work towards Functional Skills in English and maths.

The varied programme is offered by Inspire College from nine specialist centres across the county including Mansfield, Sutton, Hucknall, Eastwood, Stapleford, Worksop, Retford and two bases in Newark, including a brand-new centre at the Buttermarket, where young people can enrol on traineeship programmes.

Courses include hospitality courses, sports scholarships, and employability qualifications.

Inspire College is based at MyPlace at the Westfield Folkhouse in Mansfield

New for September is an exciting new venture with Pass Move Grin, offering Sports Scholarship programmes and providing the background study to their sports programmes.

Inspire College was also shortlisted for the Outstanding GCSE Resits Provision at the 2020 TES Further Education Awards, with re-sit pass rates still scoring well above the national average in 2022.

Students also have the opportunity to go on trips, volunteer with local projects, work experience and gain key interpersonal and confidence skills alongside their studies.

Inspire College pride themselves on their unique county-wide offer, with their supportive, hard-working tutors, individualised support, and small class sizes that help their students succeed.