Mansfield schools invited to plant fruit tree orchard to help the environment

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day, Veolia, in partnership withNottinghamshire County Council, is asking schools to help them grow their network oforchards across the county
By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read

In 2022, Veolia Nottinghamshire and its charity partners Groundwork, delivered 35 free fruit trees to seven schools across the county, and this year they want to support more schools.

This initiative was launched in 2022 to foster a deeper connection with nature while empowering students with the skills to take care of their local environments.

A Veolia Orchard is made up of five young fruit trees to bring nature and biodiversity to playgrounds, big or small.

A Veolia Orchard is made up of five young fruit trees to bring nature and biodiversity to playgrounds, big or small.
Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “We’re delighted to be running this campaign in Nottinghamshire once again and are sure that our schools will appreciate having the chance to improve their outdoor spaces by planting fruit trees.

“Planting fruit trees provides local school children with the chance to get their hands dirty while learning at the same time. Not only does it help to increase their understanding of where their food comes from, it also helps to support the fight against climate change.”Schools can apply online at www.veolia.co.uk/veolia-orchard between Monday, June 5, and Monday, July 24.

Successful applicants will be informed in September with deliveries taking place during October and November.

This is a unique learning opportunity for pupils.
The trees and plants will be accompanied by an information pack on how to plant and how to harvest the fruit, making this a unique learning opportunity for pupils.

