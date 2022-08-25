Inspire College which has centres in Mansfield and Sutton celebrates GCSE success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some students celebrated particular achievements, such as 100 per cent attendance, or grades that allow them to enrol on future courses.

The success is all the more celebrated as this is the first time these students have ever sat a formal examination.

Leana Sherwood, Inspire College’s lead tutor for maths and English, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our students and the maths and English team, I was over the moon when the results came in.

Students at Inspire College have received their GCS results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We know we have already started opening windows of opportunity for our young people. This year is really special as these students have never sat a formal examination after two years of teacher assessed grades.”

Ian Bond, Inspire Learning director, said: “This is a great achievement by our learners, and we are really proud of how well they have performed in their GCSE re-sits.

"Inspire Learning is determined to drive up the outcomes for all our learners and we are ambitious for every one of them.

"These brilliant results demonstrate just how well our college students can do when they get the right level of support and encouragement from our excellent team of hard-working, dedicated and highly professional tutors.