Inspire College which has centres in Mansfield and Sutton celebrates GCSE success
Inspire College is celebrating GCSE success with an overall pass rate of 63 per cent for maths and 42 per cent for English, in the first year of formal examinations after two years of teacher assessed grades.
Some students celebrated particular achievements, such as 100 per cent attendance, or grades that allow them to enrol on future courses.
The success is all the more celebrated as this is the first time these students have ever sat a formal examination.
Leana Sherwood, Inspire College’s lead tutor for maths and English, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our students and the maths and English team, I was over the moon when the results came in.
Most Popular
-
1
Welcome windfall for former miners in Mansfield to help with cost of living
-
2
Serial shoplifter jailed after targeting Mansfield Woodhouse supermarket
-
3
Unpaid work for Sutton boozer who punched and pushed his ex-partner
-
4
Remembering Geoff Smith - the record-breaking 'mole man' from Mansfield
-
5
Dog walker’s 'heartbreak' after Mansfield Woodhouse path fenced off – but landowners say it's for 'greater interest' of community
"We know we have already started opening windows of opportunity for our young people. This year is really special as these students have never sat a formal examination after two years of teacher assessed grades.”
Ian Bond, Inspire Learning director, said: “This is a great achievement by our learners, and we are really proud of how well they have performed in their GCSE re-sits.
"Inspire Learning is determined to drive up the outcomes for all our learners and we are ambitious for every one of them.
"These brilliant results demonstrate just how well our college students can do when they get the right level of support and encouragement from our excellent team of hard-working, dedicated and highly professional tutors.
"With previous results putting us well above the national average we hope these results put us above the benchmark when they are published next year for the first time since the pandemic.”