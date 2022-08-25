Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa McVeigh, principal at The Samworth Church Academy, said: "After a very disrupted education over the past few years, our Year 11 students have done themselves, their families and the Academy proud.

"Overall, our progress and attainment has improved since 2019 when the last normal exams were sat reflecting the hard work our students have put into their studies.

"They are a diligent, spirited, and fun bunch of young people who we know will go on to do great things.

Sophie Harding, Connor Summerell, Emma King and Abeeha Khan

"As always, we have a long term and ambitious wide-ranging vision to help all our students have fantastic lives after they leave us, and we will do everything we can to continue to build on today’s success in the years ahead.”

Abeeha Khan, who got four nine, five eights and one seven, said: “I am so happy with my results. I cannot believe that this is what I got, and I don’t know why I was worrying half an hour ago.

"I think I could have done better but this is what I am happy with for now. Hopefully I’m going to Nottingham High School for Sixth Form and then after that to university to study medicine.

Lizzi Jackson (centre), who got a distinction* and nine eights, with her parents, Kristian Jackson and Linda Booth

"My parents are very proud of me. My mum was the one screaming with joy when I opened my results.”

Lizzi Jackson, who got a distinction* and nine eights, said: “In September I’m staying at The Samworth Church Academy for Sixth Form. I’m going to be doing maths, further maths, RS and either sociology or psychology.”

Ashleigh Collier, who got five nines, three eights and one seven, said: “I’m so surprised. I didn’t think my results would be that good, especially science, geography and maths.

"I’m going to stay at The Samworth Church Academy in September to do biology, history and chemistry.

Abeeha Khan (centre) who got four nines, five eights and one seven, with her parents Nabeel Khan and Rumana Ishtiaq