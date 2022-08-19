News you can trust since 1952
Industrial warehouse available on Old Mill Industrial Estate in Mansfield Woodhouse

An industrial warehouse unit on the Old Mill Industrial Estate, Mansfield Woodhouse, is on the market.

By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:29 pm

The property has all the credentials and keeps excellent company with occupiers such as Howdens, Screwfix, Jewson, United Carpets and Beds, Greggs and JD Gyms all being on the industrial estate.

The property has a GIA of 6,078ft² and sits on a 0.5 acre plot with car parking to the front elevation for up to ten cars and a circa 0.22 acre fenced yard to the rear/side.

The unit also has an office/reception to the front elevation, clear span warehouse space, three phase power and large roller shutter door leading into rear yard, double glazed windows to all elevations and WC’s, shower and kitchen facilities.

15 Millway in Mansfield Woodhouse is on the market

The property has recently undergone a strip out/light refurbishment and can be adapted even further to meet requirements.

For more information contact Anthony Barrowcliffe of Fisher Hargreaves Proctor on 07557 972008 or email [email protected]

