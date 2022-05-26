Indoor street party at Mansfield library to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The event, on Saturday, May 28, will be taking place from 10am and 3pm and will include craft activities, a story time session with a local author, board games, a Dementia Friendly film screening of The Queen’s Corgi and much more.

Inspire Learning and Mansfield Townscape Heritage Project will be in attendance for visitors to find out more about their services.

There will also be several music performances throughout the day. At 10.30am there will be a performance from the Inspired Voices Choir, at noon, a performance from The Red Hot Band (swing band) and soprano singer Lily Taylor-Ward will be performing at 1.30pm.

An indoor street party is being held at Mansfield Library for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Mansfield Central Library’s new café Mrs B’s will also be open throughout the day serving hot drinks, snacks and light refreshments.

Peter Gaw, chief executive officer at Inspire, said: “Mansfield Central Library was opened by The Queen during her Silver Jubilee in 1977 and is one of the jewels in our crown at Inspire, so I am delighted to welcome the local community to this event to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"With events also in many other libraries across the county and a virtual exhibition of the Queen’s reign in the Inspire Picture Archive, I am proud of the way my colleagues are celebrating such a momentous occasion.”

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for Communities at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is an historic occasion and where better to celebrate than at one of our wonderful libraries?

“Libraries really are at the heart of local communities, and are the perfect venue for local people to come together to celebrate special occasions.