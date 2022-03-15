The Nottinghamshire County Show takes place on May 14.

The organisers of the show, which takes place on May 14, say they want to encourage as many first-time exhibitors as possible to showcase their wares in the food and drink festival section of the event.

The local producer deal has been devised to encourage as many new firms from within the county to set up in the open air trade area in order to reflect the rich variety of quality food and drink available in Nottinghamshire.

So far sign-ups have included entrepreneurs selling goods including handmade chocolate, pies, artisan gin and cheeses, offering visitors some retail therapy alongside the other events at the show, which include livestock showing and judging, equine competitions, countryside games, music and the Notts YFC Lawnmower Racing event.

One trader who is also set to make his debut at the show is Newark chocolatier Ryan Owen, who will be selling his handmade chocolate under his Ryan Owen Chocolate brand, which he set up in late 2019.

He said: “I’ve taken part in a couple of small village shows in the past, but the county show is on a much bigger scale and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I will be debuting my new branding at the show and one or two new flavours, which I have yet to devise, to accompany that, but overall it’s great when you meet customers face to face so it will be good to introduce my chocolate to a new audience and it should be a great event.”

The food and drink festival is one of a number of retail opportunities at the show, which is also hosting trade stands offering fashion, home furnishings, arts and crafts and agricultural clothing and equipment.

Other local sign-ups include two more Newark firms, the specialist coffee company Beyond Coffee and Butternut Box fresh dog food, Nottinghamshire artists Craft As A Brush and Vivified Mud Ceramics, as well as Bloomfields Horseboxes and B&B Tractors.

Lockdown start-up Wilde Sheep Company, which makes wool products, and Nidhoggr Mead, both from Yorkshire, will also attend, as well as Brockleby’s Pies from Melton Mowbray and Ganders Goat, which makes soap from goats milk in Cottingham, Northamptonshire.

Elizabeth Halsall, events, shows and development manager for the show organisers the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society, said: “The livestock and countryside activities are hugely important to the show, but the retail and hospitality side are a really big part of showcasing everything that makes rural Nottinghamshire so unique and special.

“We recognise that a new influx of independent food and drink producers have set up their businesses over the two years that the show has been away, which is why we want to encourage them to come along and showcase what they’ve got to offer too.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to get their products in front of thousands of local people alongside more well-established companies, who we are also looking forward to welcoming back to the show.”