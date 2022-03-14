Taste of success as hundreds flock to Kimberley for town's first ever food festival

Rupert Mole staff were working non-stop throughout the day, serving delicious crepes to hundreds of visitors at Kimberley Food Fest.

The very first Kimberley Food Fest was held on Sunday, March 13, offering a celebration of all the town’s eateries and local food traders.

The new event was a one-day carnival of all things food, with stalls, vendors and businesses all bringing a selection of different culinary delights from around the world straight to Kimberley town centre.

The streets were swarming with people eating, drinking and being merry throughout the day – with live music keeping the crowds entertained in Toll Bar Square.

Toll Bar Square was buzzing with visitors on Sunday, March 13. Image: Kimberley Food Fest.

Impressive performances were given by the likes of The Bluest Blues Experience, Grace Lee and The Naomi Lee Sound.

Meanwhile, a magician delighted children at Kimberley Parish Hall and the Charlotte Mendley Community Choir hit all the right notes as visitors browsed the stalls in James Street car park.

So popular was the event, that many local businesses even sold out of food before the end of the day.

Co-organiser Samuel Boneham said the town’s first ever food festival was a ‘roaring success’ and now hopes it will become a staple in residents’ calendars for years to come.

Festival-goer Gwyneth Lewis tucking into a chicken curry and chips.

He said: “What an incredible turnout for the Kimberley Food Fest.

“Thank you so much to everyone who came to enjoy food, drink, music and support our local community.

“Many of our amazing stall holders and local businesses sold out of produce, some within just a couple of hours.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for supporting this event, we have certainly enjoyed organising it and couldn’t ask for a better community effort.

The Charlotte Mendley Community Choir performing in James Street car park during the festival.

“A special thanks goes to Matt and Sarah Haslam for all their help with organising, all the volunteers and stewards who helped out on the day, the vendors and the businesses for their involvement and support, and of course all the visitors to the festival – without them it could not have been the roaring success it was.

“Kimberley is well and truly a great place to live. Next year’s event will be just as good if not better!”

Pubs, restaurants, takeaways and cafés all opened with special menus for the day to showcase their food offerings to new and existing customers.

And food trucks helped to support venues that do not serve food, like the Cricketers and the Gate Inn.

Dozens of stalls were on offer selling a tasty selection of food. Image: Kimberley Food Fest.

Samuel hopes the day has helped to boost trade for businesses after the damaging effects of the pandemic.

“It was all about drawing in people from nearby places like Nuthall, Eastwood and Watnall, to see that the town has a lot more to offer than they might think,” he said.

“Hopefully it will inspire people to book meals out at the restaurants and cafes they visited again in the future.”

Gwyneth Lewis (pictured) was among the visitors who enjoyed their day at Kimberley Food Fest.

She said: “I can’t believe how busy it was and how much there was on offer. I was spoilt for choice but enjoyed my chicken curry and cinnamon crepe.

“We also went to Roots micropub for a drink to shelter from the rain –what an amazing place. Kimberley has lots of hidden gems.”

Kimberley's streets were swarming with visitors from near and far.

The food festival was run in conjunction with local events company Mhaslamtech, who previously ran the popular Kimberley Christmas Market.