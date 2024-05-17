15 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield Photo: Pixabay
2. Berry Hill Park Cafe
Berry Hill Park Cafe at Berry Hill Park on Lichfield Lane, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on April 19 Photo: Google Maps
3. The Hostess Restaurant
The Hostess Restaurant on Sookholme Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on on April 5 Photo: Google
4. Jin's Takeaway
Jin's Takeaway on High Street, Warsop, was rated five out of five on March 19 Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.