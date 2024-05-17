15 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield and Ashfield with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th May 2024, 11:45 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Mansfield and Ashfield have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

Berry Hill Park Cafe at Berry Hill Park on Lichfield Lane, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on April 19

Berry Hill Park Cafe at Berry Hill Park on Lichfield Lane, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on April 19

The Hostess Restaurant on Sookholme Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on on April 5

The Hostess Restaurant on Sookholme Road, Mansfield, was rated five out of five on on April 5

Jin's Takeaway on High Street, Warsop, was rated five out of five on March 19

Jin's Takeaway on High Street, Warsop, was rated five out of five on March 19

