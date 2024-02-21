Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now the owners of the home have said sorry and promise that they are already making improvements

Stoneyford Care Home, which is run by the Rugby-based company Serene Care, was given a rating of ‘Good’ at its previous inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2020 when it was under a different provider.

But in 2023, the CQC received concerns about staffing levels and the quality of care at the Stoneyford Road home, which has been operating for more than 30 years.

Stoneyford Care Home in Sutton, which has plunged from a rating of 'Good' to 'Inadequate' in the eyes of inspectors from the Care Quality Commission.

And when inspectors carried out an unannounced inspection, they found that residents were “at risk of ongoing harm”. They were so alarmed that they downgraded the home’s rating to ‘Inadequate’.

"The service is in ‘special measures’ and we will re-inspect in six months to check for significant improvements,” said the inspectors’ report. "We will request an action plan from the provider to understand what they will do to improve standards.”

Stoneyford provides accommodation and personal care for up to 58 adults, some of whom have dementia. But the CQC report revealed that residents “did not feel safe because their care was not delivered safely, timely or in line with their wishes”.

There was “a shortage of trained staff, which impacted on care”. Staff, residents and relatives made complaints to the registered manager, but limited action was taken. Instead, the staff themselves were blamed, and were often shouted at and talked down to by the provider.

The Care Quality Commission carried out an unannounced inspection at Stoneyford Care Home in November and December after receiving concerns about staffing levels and the quality of care.

"Residents were not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives,” the inspectors reported. “Care plans were not person-centred and assessments failed to identify risk.

"This meant that staff did not have the required information to support residents in a safe manner. Residents described a lack of support with personal care, such as showering and toileting.”

The inspectors also found that “the cleanliness of the home did not meet standards to control and prevent the spread of infections”, even though it had undergone recent renovations.

The report added: "Staff told us the home changed after the new provider took over. Relatives supported this and commented that communication was lacking. There was also a visible absence of management within the home.”

Serene Care said it was “deeply disappointed” by the CQC report and a statement added: “We offer our sincere apologies to our residents and their families. We understand the worry and disappointment this report may have caused. We are now committed to regaining their trust.

"Since acquiring the home in mid-2023, we have invested significantly in its refurbishment. We have been dedicated to improving services and ensuring the wellbeing of residents.

"However, we acknowledge the serious shortcomings that were identified during the inspection. We took immediate action and we have a robust plan to make further improvements and exceed expected standards.”

Serene Care said it has replaced Stoneyford’s management team, increased staffing levels, enhanced training for staff and sought advice from a care home consultancy.

The statement continued: "We are committed to open, honest and transparent communication. We actively listen to feedback and concerns.