Improvements to historic Mansfield site after years of delay

Plans are in place to remove barriers and improve safety at the historic Rock Hill site in Mansfield, ensuring the highway is fully accessible for public use again.

After three and a half years of discussions and negotiations, district and county councils have agreed to remove barriers at Rock Hill, a historic heritage site that was once home to cave houses.

The early Rock Houses of Mansfield continue to generate significant historical interest, offering much to discover for historians.

Many cave-dwellers, who lived in rock houses until the end of the 19th century, worked as besom-makers, producing household brooms from materials like twigs.

Mansfield Rock Hill site, near Fisher Lane Park.

The last known resident of the cave dwellings was John Bramwell (1815-1900), a framework knitter in the lace industry.

In December 1980, your Chad captured photographs of workers securing these former properties.

In November 2019, part of the slope next to Rock Hill collapsed and the area was fenced off, with barriers in place.

In the years that followed, campaigners in the area called for the renovation and improvement of the site.

Photo taken in 1980 of abandoned Rock Hill houses.

Coun Camilleri, who represents Mansfield South on Nottinghamshire County Council, has shared that improvements are officially set for this year.

According to Coun Camilleri, work will begin on March 9 (2025), during which contractors will make essential improvements to enhance public safety.

Once this work is completed, he said a review will be conducted to determine the feasibility of preserving the remaining cave houses, which have significant historical and cultural value.

Coun Camilleri added: “This has been a long journey, but I am pleased that after years of persistence and collaboration, we are finally seeing progress.

“This site is an important part of our local heritage, and I am committed to ensuring that we not only make it safe but also explore options to preserve its history.”

A highways manager from Nottinghamshire County Council said: “These works are being organised and funded by Mansfield District Council as the issue is on land they are responsible for.

“The county council is pleased that the start of the works means that we can look forward to the highway being fully available for public use again.”

Mansfield Council has confirmed that construction work to improve the site will begin soon.