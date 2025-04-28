Community of caves: A look at life inside Mansfield's historic rock houses

Cave dwellings in Mansfield, known as 'rock houses,' are a notable feature of the town – located at Rock Hill.

One of the last known occupants of the cave dwellings was Mr John Bramwell.

The row of rock houses where Mr Bramwell lived was used in the 1860s as homes for the men who made besom birch twig brooms.

From a young age, Angela Roche (nee Bramwell) was told by her father, Walter Bramwell, that she was related to the ‘man who last lived in the rock houses’.

After his discovery, Angela researched her family history and uncovered more descendants from John Bramwell’s 10 children.

In 2015, the descendants met and gathered at Mr Bramwell's graveside.

The Rock Houses are featured in 'The History of Mansfield, Part 1’ (1894) and also appear in postcards, pictorial books, and family photographs.

In December 1980, your Chad took photographs of workers making the former properties safe and secure.

But in November 2019, a landslide caused damage to several Rock Hill cottages, leading to many of the dwellings disappearing from view.

Now, as of 2025, it is believed that residents will finally see the removal of barriers at the site, enhancing accessibility, and preserving the town's long-forgotten history of rock houses at Rock Hill.

1 . Part of history Mansfield's John Bramwell, the last known rock house inhabitant outside his property in 1894. Photo: A Roche Photo Sales

2 . 1980s A look at the rock houses in 1980, when your Chad visited the site. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . Over the years View of Rock Hill houses in 1980. Photo by Mansfield Chad. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4 . Rock Hill Rock Hill pictured in the 1980s. Photo: Chad Photo Sales