A private care home in Sutton has made a remarkable improvement inside six months after being accused of putting residents ”at risk of ongoing harm”.

Stoneyford Care Home, which has operated for more than 30 years, was branded ‘Inadequate’ and placed in ‘special measures’ after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November.

But now, after an unannounced review last month, it has been upgraded to ‘Good’, both overall and in four of five individual categories, which reflect how safe, effective, caring and responsive the home is.

The inspectors’ report said: “Residents told us improvements had been made which resulted in them feeling safe at the home. Everyone we spoke with stated staff are kind and caring, and treat them with dignity and respect.”

Stoneyford Care home, on Stoneyford Road in Sutton, which has made a remarkable improvement inside only six months.

Stoneyford, which is one of four homes run by Serene Care, currently provides accommodation and support for 22 older people and people with dementia, although it has 51 bedrooms in total.

The November review revealed there was “a shortage of staff, which impacted on care”. When complaints were made, little action was taken and residents were often shouted at or talked down to.

Care plans were not person-centred, assessments failed to identify risk and the cleanliness of the home did not meet the standards required to prevent the spread of infections.

The Care Quality Commission has upgraded Stoneyford Care Home's rating from 'Inadequate' to 'Good'.

Serene Care apologised, saying it was “deeply disappointed”. It promised to “regain trust” with a “robust plan” dedicated to "improving services and ensuring the wellbeing of residents”.

The CQC has now found that a new manager, Deepika Jayapalan, is in place and staffing levels have been increased to such an extent that the home no longer relies on agency staff.

“People know who the new management team are,” said the inspectors’ report. “They are visible around the home and are open and transparent with their communications.”

The new manager was praised as “caring, lovely and approachable”, while staff could now spend more time talking and socialising with residents.

"Staff told us the culture and atmosphere at the home has changed,” the report went on. “They said they work as a team now. The home environment appears calm and relaxed.”