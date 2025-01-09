There are plenty of cracking chip shops across North Notts that will always hit the spot.placeholder image
There are plenty of cracking chip shops across North Notts that will always hit the spot.

Here's some of the best chip shops to try this weekend across the Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall, Eastwood and Worksop areas

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST
There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across the Notts area – and these are some of the very best to try this weekend if you fancy taking it easy in the kitchen.

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that our area is blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order.

Let us know your favourites places and why via our social media channels.

"We came all the way from Australia and just wanted a fish supper. Golden Cod did not disappoint, the serving was generous to say the least. The batter was light and crisp and chips cooked to perfection" - Rated: 4.3 (276 reviews)

1. Golden Cod - 4-6 Coxmoor Rd, Sutton

"We came all the way from Australia and just wanted a fish supper. Golden Cod did not disappoint, the serving was generous to say the least. The batter was light and crisp and chips cooked to perfection" - Rated: 4.3 (276 reviews)

"Fantastic local chip shop, selling a variety of delicious food. Very friendly and welcoming staff, who know all of their customers well. All very fresh, and always hot" - Rated: 4.3 (222 reviews)

2. Papas Fish Bar - 5A Ravensdale Road, Mansfield

"Fantastic local chip shop, selling a variety of delicious food. Very friendly and welcoming staff, who know all of their customers well. All very fresh, and always hot" - Rated: 4.3 (222 reviews)

"Service always good and friendly. Food has always been lovely. Best chips around." - Rated: 4.5 (174 eviews)

3. The Trawlers Catch - 4ES, 22 Elmton Rd, Creswell

"Service always good and friendly. Food has always been lovely. Best chips around." - Rated: 4.5 (174 eviews)

"Great chippy, lovely fish and massive portions of chips" - 4.4 (198 reviews)

4. The Market Fish & Chips, 2-4 South St, Hucknall

"Great chippy, lovely fish and massive portions of chips" - 4.4 (198 reviews)

