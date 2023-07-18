Less than four years ago, Willis Lodge was slapped with a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and told it had breached regulations.

But now, after an unannounced inspection by the CQC in May, the St Thomas’ Avenue home has been upgraded to ‘Good’ in all areas, with manager Leanne Dodsworth and her staff hailed by inspectors and residents alike.

The CQC report reads: “There is a positive atmosphere and culture at the home. Improvements have been made since our last inspection.

Manager Leanne Dodsworth (kneeling, left), staff and residents at Willis Lodge care home in Kirkby proudly show off a print-out of the Care Quality Commission report.

"Residents and staff like the manager and find her to be approachable and well-meaning.

"Staff are kind, calm and caring, and provide respectful care. They are well trained, skilled and experienced.

"The home is clean and tidy, and residents feel safe. They are treated with dignity and respect.”

Some residents were also quoted in the report. One said: “Some of the staff are young, but they have a lot of empathy. I have never felt so loved.”

Willis Lodge care home on St Thomas' Avenue in Kirkby, which has been given a 'Good' rating by the Care Quality Commission.

Another commented: “The staff are very polite and don’t raise their voices.” And a third said: “The way they are, you wouldn’t think it was a job.”

Privately owned, Willis Lodge is run by the Newark-based company, Hatzfeld Care Ltd, which operates five homes in Nottinghamshire and East Yorkshire.

It provides personal care and support for up to 37 adults of all ages, most of whom have mental health needs, such as learning disabilities or autism.

Willis Lodge prides itself on comfortable, well-equipped rooms that offer residents independence and privacy.

The CQC praised the home for “supporting residents to have maximum choice and control of their lives”. This was done “in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests”.

The aim was to help residents lead active, independent and meaningful lives and socialise with others, while respecting their privacy.

The inspectors found that residents often prepared meals and snacks for themselves, and were encouraged to give their opinions on their care and the home.

The residents also enjoyed a communal area, well-maintained outdoor spaces and a summer house at the home, as well as activities and trips out.

Their healthcare needs were looked after, while there were no restrictions on family and friends visiting.

As for the staff, they told the CQC inspectors that they found their work rewarding. They felt their views mattered and that they were listened to by management.

One staff member said: “We like putting smiles on residents’ faces. It gives us a sense of achievement.”

Reacting to the CQC verdict, delighted manager Leanne said: “As a team, we could not be prouder of the outcome from our inspection.

"Willis Lodge is a unique service, and the recognition of our achievement is welcomed and appreciated.