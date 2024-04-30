'I feel great in myself'-- residents heap praise on Kirkby care home rated 'Good'
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an unannounced inspection of Quinton House, at The Hill, which is a residential home for up to four adults with a learning disability or autism.
Inspectors determined that the home deserved a verdict of ‘Good’ and found it safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.
Their report said: “Throughout the assessment, residents and their relatives spoke positively about the service. They were confident in the staff and felt safe living at Quinton House.
"Residents told us their privacy was respected, and staff never forced them to make choices their were not happy with.”
One resident, who had been at the home for 20 years, told inspectors: “I get the care I need and want. The home helps me to be healthy and to lose weight. I feel great in myself.”
The CQC report stressed that residents say they are happy at the home and “know how to raise concerns”. But it also claimed that the care they received “is now always person-centred and people’s rights are not always respected”. Instead “a blanket approach to care” was adopted, whereby residents ate the same meals and did the same activities.
"The processes in place and the culture mean the service does not always maximise people’s choices, control and independence,” the report went on.
"The ethos, values and behaviours of leaders mean people do not always lead inclusive and empowered lives.”
The report found that staff “do respond to residents’ needs” but had “poor knowledge of restrictive practice” and probably needed more training.
Staff said they felt “well supported” by the manager, Emma Bowler, who “knew the residents very well” and was “approachable and friendly”. But the providers of Quinton House, a Kirkby-based company called Freres Ltd, registered under the names of run by Lee and Nigel Piercy, “visited the home infrequently”.
The report added: "Residents said the home was clean and tidy, but some areas were in a state of disrepair, meaning they couldn’t be effectively cleaned”.
