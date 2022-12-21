Tim Watson, aged 66, has spent hours taking photographs to draw Derbyshire Council’s and Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher’s attention to the bushes in Tibshelf.

Tim, who was born and raised in the village, said pedestrians currently have trouble walking as the overgrown foliage is blocking a narrow pavement next to a main road.

He said: “I don’t want to see somebody get killed. I want people to live in a decent, safe village.

Overgrown bushes on Doe Hill Lane block pavement towards Spa Croft West View junction.

“There is a potential for accidents from passing traffic and you can’t even stand on the bus stop because it’s in the middle of a hedge. The driver can’t see if there are any passengers on the approach because of overgrown trees.

"That’s why I took and sent 50 photographs to Derbyshire Council and Mr Fletcher showing the foliage.

“I don’t want to hear words or read words, I want to see action. It’d be easier now it’s winter to chop these trees down without the leaves on.”

Tim Watson, 66, has spent hours taking photographs and resizing them to draw the Derbyshire County Council’s and MP’s attention to bushes blocking a pavement in Tibshelf.

Tim, who used to work in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for three years before returning to Tibshelf, is disappointed with the lack of action from local authorities.

He said: “I used to be chairman of the parish council years ago. I don’t do it now, but I still got my ethical responsibilities, and if I don’t do it, nothing will get done about it, so that’s why I went out with the camera and made the effort.”

A Derbyshire Council spokesman said: “This issue of overgrown foliage around Tibshelf has been raised with us by Mr Fletcher and our highways team have received photographs of the locations Mr Watson has said are causing a problem.

