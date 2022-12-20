The attack took place inside a house in Mansfield on December 9, at about 8pm.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and arm.

He also sustained significant facial injuries after being subjected to a further violent assault.

Five people have been charged after a man was shot in Mansfield

Three hidden firearms were later found by police during a search of a separate property in Bulwell.

Four men and a woman have now been charged in connection with the incident.

Brent Goodman, aged 38, of Mersey Street, Bulwell, and 39-year-old Vincent Brown, of no fixed address, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 19 charged with a range of firearms offences, including possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 16.

Angela Dalziel, 48, of Noel Street, Mansfield, 35-year-old Ti Carr, of Carlton, Nottingham, and Zeke Dalziel, 26, of no fixed address, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Zeke Dalziel appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on December 17 and was also remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 16.

Angela Dalziel was bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on January 17

Carr was due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday, December 20.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious offence that left a man in hospital.

