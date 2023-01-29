Mansfield's 6 poorest areas based on average income, including Oak Tree and Broomhill
Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Mansfield could be feeling the pinch far more.
By Lucy Roberts
3 minutes ago
We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Mansfield with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.
These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.
See here for our list of the town’s richest neighbourhoods.
Page 1 of 2