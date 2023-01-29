News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield's 6 poorest areas based on average income, including Oak Tree and Broomhill

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Mansfield could be feeling the pinch far more.

By Lucy Roberts
3 minutes ago

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Mansfield with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

1. Poorest areas of Mansfield

2. Oak Tree & Ransom Wood

The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Oak Tree & Ransom Wood. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £28,800.

3. Newgate & Carr Bank

In this area, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £28,800.

4. Mansfield Town Centre & Broomhill

In the Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill area, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £30,100.

Mansfield