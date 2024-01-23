Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastlands Junior School in Meden Vale had to undergo a monitoring inspection because it had received successive ratings of ‘Requires Improvement’ at its previous two full reviews in 2019 and 2022.

However, inspector Chris Stevens pinpointed the progress Eastlands has made over the last year, noting that “pupils are happy in school” and that “staff morale is positive”.

In a letter to joint head teachers Julie Rischer and Susie Graham, Mr Stevens said: “You have comprehensive and well-informed plans in place to drive the necessary improvements.

"All leaders have a realistic and transparent understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for continued development.

"Staff say the the ‘Eastlands team spirit’ means there is a shared sense of optimism about the vision and future success of the school.

"Relationships between pupils and staff are positive. An inclusive, caring and nurturing ethos permeates all aspects of school life.”

The inspector praised changes that have been made to the Netherfield Lane school’s curriculum and the fact that reading continues to be prioritised.

Pupils’ achievement in reading and maths had improved, as had their attendance, with “far fewer pupils regularly absent from school”.

Mr Stevens also hailed the fact that the school’s work to support pupils with special educational needs (SEND) “has been overhauled”.

And he noted: “Relationships between senior leaders and governors are positive and constructive. Governors play an active role in checking the pace of school improvement with staff.”

The only area to receive criticism was the quality of pupils’ written work, which was described as “too variable”. The inspector said staff did not correct errors in pupils’ spelling, punctuation and grammar as swiftly as they should.

Eastlands is one of two schools that comes under the umbrella of the Welbeck Federation. At the time of its 2022 inspection, it had 108 youngsters, aged seven to 11, on its books.

Mrs Rischer and Mrs Graham said: “We felt this was a very positive monitoring visit. The inspector recognised the hard work of everyone involved in driving improvement.