Huthwaite transport firm helps deliver Christmas trees around the country

Paul Horton, marketing manager for B Taylor & Sons Transport, of Export Drive, Huthwaite, said “Have you ever wondered how the Christmas Tree in your living room gets there?”

“Yes, we buy it from a shop or Garden Centre, but it travels many miles beforehand to get there.

B Taylor & Sons Transport Ltd helped deliver Christmas trees to Ikea in Southampton

“We went to Kelso in Scotland to collect a consignment of Scottish-grown Christmas trees to bring festive cheer to the customers of Ikea.

“On Wednesday, November 24, we ‘branched out’ and drove up to Kelso, ready to be loaded.

