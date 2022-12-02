News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Huthwaite transport firm helps deliver Christmas trees around the country

A transport firm based in Huthwaite has been helping deliver Christmas trees up and down the country – from Scotland to Southampton.

By Shelley Marriott
19 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 9:47am

Paul Horton, marketing manager for B Taylor & Sons Transport, of Export Drive, Huthwaite, said “Have you ever wondered how the Christmas Tree in your living room gets there?”

“Yes, we buy it from a shop or Garden Centre, but it travels many miles beforehand to get there.

Hide Ad
Read More
Help Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance raise £48,000 in The Big Give’s Christmas Cha...
B Taylor & Sons Transport Ltd helped deliver Christmas trees to Ikea in Southampton

Most Popular

“We went to Kelso in Scotland to collect a consignment of Scottish-grown Christmas trees to bring festive cheer to the customers of Ikea.

“On Wednesday, November 24, we ‘branched out’ and drove up to Kelso, ready to be loaded.

Hide Ad

“Early Thursday, November 25, morning we went and got an artic trailer-load of premium Christmas trees ready for its journey back to Southampton, in Hampshire, and after our consignment had been loaded, we made the 400-mile final journey south to Ikea in Southampton.”

SouthamptonScotlandKelsoIkea