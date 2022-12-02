Huthwaite transport firm helps deliver Christmas trees around the country
A transport firm based in Huthwaite has been helping deliver Christmas trees up and down the country – from Scotland to Southampton.
Paul Horton, marketing manager for B Taylor & Sons Transport, of Export Drive, Huthwaite, said “Have you ever wondered how the Christmas Tree in your living room gets there?”
“Yes, we buy it from a shop or Garden Centre, but it travels many miles beforehand to get there.
“We went to Kelso in Scotland to collect a consignment of Scottish-grown Christmas trees to bring festive cheer to the customers of Ikea.
“On Wednesday, November 24, we ‘branched out’ and drove up to Kelso, ready to be loaded.
“Early Thursday, November 25, morning we went and got an artic trailer-load of premium Christmas trees ready for its journey back to Southampton, in Hampshire, and after our consignment had been loaded, we made the 400-mile final journey south to Ikea in Southampton.”