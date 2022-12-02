News you can trust since 1952
Huthwaite transport firm help deliver Christmas trees around the country

A transport firm based in Huthwaite has been helping deliver Christmas trees up and down the country – from Scotland to Southampton.

By Shelley Marriott
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Paul Horton, marketing manager for B Taylor & Sons Transport Ltd said “Have you ever wondered how the Christmas Tree in your living room gets there?”

"Yes we buy it from a shop or Garden Centre, but it travels many miles beforehand to get there.

"We went to Kelso in Scotland to collect a consignment of Scottish grown Christmas tree to bring festive cheer to the customers of Ikea.

B Taylor & Sons Transport Ltd helped deliver Christmas trees to Ikea in Southampton

“On Wednesday, November 24, we “branched out” and drove up to Kelso in Scotland ready to be loaded.

“Early Thursday, November 25, morning we went and got an artic trailer load of premium Christmas trees ready for its journey back to Southampton, Hampshire and after our consignment had been loaded, we made the 400-mile final journey to Ikea in Southampton.”

