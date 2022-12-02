Huthwaite transport firm help deliver Christmas trees around the country

Paul Horton, marketing manager for B Taylor & Sons Transport Ltd said “Have you ever wondered how the Christmas Tree in your living room gets there?”

"Yes we buy it from a shop or Garden Centre, but it travels many miles beforehand to get there.

"We went to Kelso in Scotland to collect a consignment of Scottish grown Christmas tree to bring festive cheer to the customers of Ikea.

B Taylor & Sons Transport Ltd helped deliver Christmas trees to Ikea in Southampton

“On Wednesday, November 24, we “branched out” and drove up to Kelso in Scotland ready to be loaded.

