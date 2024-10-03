Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has met with residents of Summerhill Court in Huthwaite, who claim that the building has been “neglected” by Ashfield Council.

The residents of Summerhill Court in Huthwaite said they feel “abandoned” by Ashfield Council.

They claim to have made numerous complaints dating back to 2017 about a leaking roof, which they said has still not been resolved.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, visited the residents and highlighted the “dire state” of the ceiling.

Lee Anderson MP met with Huthwaite residents.

He explained that many tiles were either wet or missing completely.

He also pointed out that there were electric wires hanging down where the ceiling should be.

The tenants had previously asked for the MP’s help in 2022 when the building’s front door needed to be replaced.

Mr Anderson claims the council subsequently took action after the intervention.

Lee Anderson MP has called out the roof damage.

This week, the MP has once again met with residents to assist them in obtaining the necessary building repairs.

Mr Anderson subsequently took to social media to invite the council to help the residents.

Mr Anderson said: “I have already intervened once to get the Ashfield Independent-led council to make this facility safe and I am doing so again.”

The MP used his Facebook page to call on Ashfield councillors to get this sorted.

Carol Hayes, a resident of Summerhill Court, said: “Myself and several of our tenants have been in touch with the council over the leaking roof that we have had for many years when it rains. Nothing seems to be done about it.

“At times it is like a paddling pool as we try to walk down the hallway.”

Another tenant added: “Regular maintenance has never been done in this building, we feel forgotten.”

John Bennett, executive director for Place at Ashfield Council, said: “We were made aware of issues at Summerhill Court relating to the internal fall pipes within the building prior to the MP’s visit and acted on this issue immediately.

“We have already had a specialist cleaning company attend, who have shampooed and dried the carpets and our officers have visited the building on numerous occasions since reported.

“We have met with our contractor on site and work has been scheduled to commence from October 7 to redirect the rainwater.

“Once we know this work has been successful, we will then look to fix any remaining damage.

“Issues raised are incredibly important and we would urge the MP to contact us directly with any concerns to ensure he is aware of all appropriate action taken.”