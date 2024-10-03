2025 Tourism Awards launch to celebrate top tourism and hospitality excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visit Nottinghamshire is proud to announce the launch of the 2025 Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards, a prestigious event celebrating excellence and innovation across the county’s tourism, leisure and hospitality sectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly known as the STARS Awards, the Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards highlight the achievements of businesses and individuals who play a vital role in shaping Nottinghamshire as a top destination.

The 2025 awards will recognise outstanding contributions from a wide range of tourism-related sectors, from boutique B&Bs and major tourist attractions to city centre hotels, pubs, and innovative visitor experiences. A total of 15 categories are open for nominations, each representing the breadth and diversity of the region’s tourism landscape.

Categories include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards

B&B and Guest House of the Year Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year Experience of the Year Hotel of the Year Pub of the Year Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year Taste of Nottinghamshire Award Visitor Attraction of the Year Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award New Tourism Business of the Year Business Events Venue of the Year Unsung Hero Team of the Year (local award) Tourism Young Achiever (local award)

Winners from the first 13 categories will also have the opportunity to be put forward for the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, giving them the chance to gain national recognition for their achievements.

Tourism and hospitality businesses are being encouraged to submit their applications ahead of the 18th October deadline, in order to profile their business on the regional and national stage.

The awards are being organised by Visit Nottinghamshire, the city and county’s official tourism body and officially accredited Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) for the region, and are produced in affiliation with national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence programme.

Megan Powell Vreeswijk, CEO of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards and look forward to celebrating the innovation and hard work of the county’s tourism sector. These awards are an important opportunity to showcase Nottinghamshire’s vibrant tourism offer, from independent businesses to large attractions, and to recognise the contribution and impact they have on our economy and to celebrate those who continually go above and beyond to deliver exceptional visitor experiences.

The Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards provide more than just recognition. They serve as a platform for businesses to gain exposure, strengthen their reputation, and inspire excellence among the thousands of professionals working in our county’s tourism industry.”

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes, said:

“It’s great to see the Nottinghamshire Tourism Awards returning and shining the spotlight on local gems. Nottinghamshire is packed with wonderful tourism businesses and we look forward to welcoming the winners of these awards to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in 2025. I wish all of those who enter the very best of luck.”

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, said:

“One of my priorities is to boost tourism and celebrate our region’s heritage, vibrancy, culture and natural beauty through my Visit East Midlands campaign. These awards are a fantastic opportunity for those working in all aspects of tourism to showcase the excellence of their offer and I’m delighted to support these awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submissions for the 2025 awards are now open, and businesses are encouraged to enter. Key dates and further details on the application process can be found on the Visit Nottinghamshire website: https://www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/nottinghamshire-tourism-awards