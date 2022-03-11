Huthwaite hauliers "moved" by plight of Ukrainian women and children refugees after taking aid to Poland

Championship truck driver Mark Taylor, and relief driver Peter Taylor (no relation) made it back with their Taylor’s Transport lorry, at 4am an Friday, after delivering thousands of tons of aid to Poland, set for distribution in Ukraine.

It followed a massive response to an appeal for essential items and medicines, donated by people across Mansfield, Ashfield, Nottinghamshire and beyond after Polish-born Bogusia Kavanagh, who now lives at Berry Hill, Mansfield, made a heartfelt appeal last week.

Alan Taylor, 59, MD of Taylor’s Transport, offered free transportation of the goods, and his 34-year-old son Mark, was the first to volunteer to drive the lifesaving cargo to Zamosc, on the Polish Ukraine border.

Mark Taylor and Peter Taylor (no relation) who drove the Taylor's Transport truck containing humanitarian aid to Poland.

Mark and Peter, left to applause and cheers on Sunday, from the Huthwaite depot, and arrived in Poland on Tuesday.

En route, the pair were met with “moving images” of displaced women and children, fleeing the conflict at a refuge and saw scores of buses loaded with refugees.

They also saw signs of American army personnel, as well as military equipment by the side of the road.

An exhausted Mark, who lives at Sutton, said it had been “a LONG journey!”

The Taylor's Transport Truck loaded with goods in Poland

“We really didn’t know what to expect, it was an eye opener, quite an experience,” said Mark, who had still yet see his family, partner Lea-Ann, and four year-old-son Maddox, after going to straight to bed when he got home.

"It was a straight there and straight back journey, the only hold up was customs on the Polish border, we finally got cleared after about three hours. It was frustrating waiting, we wanted to keep going.

“We saw a lot of US army going round the shops, all over really.

The Taylor's Truck heads home - pictured almost at the ferry last night.

“We saw a refugee centre, not inside, but you got the gist of what it was like from outside. As a dad, I noticed just how many kids there were, with their mums, being moved about, going to schools and refuge centres.

"There were coach loads, it was very moving. You just couldn’t believe how many there were.”

When the truckers arrived at Zamosc, the pair met up with Bogusia in her home town.

Mark added: “Bogusia was over the moon to see us. Well happy!

"She had it all organised, a team was waiting to unload, a Polish lorry met us at a factory. Our load went directly to help people in Ukraine.”

"It was a great experience for both of us, but especially Peter, has learned a lot, he has done his truck license but he has not done as much trucking as I have.”

Mark added: “It was a lot of driving, I am tired, but I feel good to have been able to help, something positive, It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to do something like this.

After a bit of a rest, Mark says he is planning to celebrate his return with friend and celebratory tipple this weekend!

"A couple of pints with friends will definitely be on the cards this weekend,” he said.

More Taylor’s trucks are heading to Zamosc, three recently arrived, with more following.